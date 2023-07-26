Bishop warns of priest shortage with just one to be ordained in Clogher diocese over next seven years

A leading bishop has warned that in less than 20 years there will be fewer than 10 priests covering 85 churches across the Clogher diocese.

The issue was detailed in a pastoral letter penned by the Bishop of Clogher, Larry Duffy.

Bishop Duffy said a meeting was held last month to review “where we are as a diocese” and “where we must head over the immediate future and into the next 10 to 20 years”.

“Considerable research was undertaken ahead of that meeting and it made for very sobering reflection,” he said.

“The truth is that we cannot continue to operate and provide pastoral ministry across our diocese in the same way as we do now or as we did in the past. We have to look at a whole new model.

“The figures given to us indicate that if we continue as we are, in less than 20 years there will be fewer than 10 priests covering the 85 churches across the whole diocese – from Bundoran on the Atlantic to Inniskeen and Killanny near Dundalk.”

In his letter, reported by the Fermanagh Herald, Bishop Duffy said “at most” there will be just one priest ordained in the diocese over the next seven years.

“These facts alone will mean less Masses. But the other point that emerged from the June meeting was that we are far too dependent on our priests for not just pastoral care but for administration, property maintenance, planning and governance of parishes,” he said.

“Also, the impacts of the continuing pressures on the wellbeing of clergy cannot be ignored; in fact, that has to be a priority area for immediate attention.”

The leading cleric said the community needs to move away from being “clergy-dependent” to one that is “broader in terms of recognising, utilising and honouring the vocation and varied gifts of all the baptised and which will, over time, allow for really effective and meaningful co-responsibility in the Church’s mission.”

The issue of a shortage of priests is not a new problem.

Last month it was warned that the problem could result in no one being available to conduct funeral Mass for families in some parts of Northern Ireland.