Bizarre 1988 video of Belfast man and his pet alligator Fred goes viral

A video from 1988 has been shared to great amusement on Twitter about a Belfast man who acquired an alligator, which he then donated to a local pub, after his wife expressed her displeasure at the purchase.

Video narrator and now award winning journalist Fergal Keane tells viewers the semiaquatic reptile named Fred was brought to Northern Ireland by Pat McNamara - “a man with a taste for exotic pets.”

The clip is from the RTE archives and has gone viral on social media after being shared by Document Belfast on TikTok and Joel Neill on Twitter.

In the video Pat can be seen stroking the Fred’s tail in The Swiss Chalet pub in Glengormley as he chirpily recalls making a phone call to request an alligator or a crocodile for a laugh. About a week later the deal was done.

As his wife Anne shares her views on the matter, the alligator can be seen wheeling its neck round in an attempt to chomp on Pat’s finger which draws a knowing smile from his partner.

“He’s just getting so big now that I don’t trust him,” she says of Fred.

We’re shown a few cutaway shots of the young alligator roaming freely around a local pub.

Pub owner Brian Hull was said to have “snapped” (get it) the alligator up and placed him in a water tank behind the bar.

Asked if Fred might fancy eating more than the raw fish he’s being fed once he grows, a nonchalant Mr Hull responds: “Well, he could well want to do that now but we haven’t found out. When he grows to five or six feet we’ll then we’ll find out then.”

The presenter rounds off the video saying: “If you thought we were joking about it being a man-eater, what about this for a mouthful.”

With that we see poor Pat let out an almighty yelp, quickly followed by a four letter word as the alligator clamps onto his finger. Mr Hull and a punter share a laugh in the background.