Black institution fears Act of Union being dissolved

The Royal Black Institution will call on the UK Government “to restore full citizenship” to Northern Ireland during this year’s demonstration.

Around 100,000 people are expected to attend the annual Sham Fight in Scarva on July 13.

The event – which hasn’t taken place for two years because of the pandemic – will be preceded by a parade of 4,000 members of the institution accompanied by 75 bands.

“We call upon Her Majesty’s Government to restore the citizens of Northern Ireland to full citizenship of the United Kingdom as set out in the Act of Union and remove the influence of foreign powers,” those in attendance will be told.

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson, Sir Knight Andrew Boyce, Worshipful Master of RBP 1000 and Sir Knight Rev Rodney Magennis will be on the platform for speeches.

They’ll be joined by worshipful district masters from Newry, Portadown, Markethill, and Banbridge.

“Resolutions reaffirming loyalty to the British throne, upholding the reformed principles and the maintenance of the United Kingdom,” will be declared.

A “Loyalty Resolution” will celebrate the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee year.

But a Constitutional Resolution will focus on concerns that the United Kingdom is being dissolved.

“As Northern Ireland continues to live under the influence of foreign powers, which have diluted our constitutional right to remain as citizens of the United Kingdom, we call upon Her Majesty’s Government to restore the citizens of Northern Ireland to full citizenship of the United Kingdom as set out in the Act of Union and remove the influence of foreign powers,” it states.

“We also implore that all politicians use their powers to deliver successful and democratic government throughout the United Kingdom by providing adequate services which meet the needs of all the people.

“This will lead to a successful United Kingdom where all citizens will feel equally valued.”

The parade will through the village will start at 11.15am on Wednesday.

The traditional religious service will be held at 2pm after the main spectacle.