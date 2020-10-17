Black Lives Matter mural defaced in west Belfast

17 Oct 2020 - George Floyd mural on Belfast’s International Wall has been vandalised by white paint being thrown onto the mural. (Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX)

Sinn Fein MP for West Belfast Paul Maskey tweeted that those behind the attack were "not welcome" in the area.

He added: “To those that damaged this anti racism mural last night, you’re not welcome.

“This mural is a sign of solidarity to all those who have been impacted by racism throughout the world. West Belfast is a proud anti-racist and anti-fascist community.

"Those who carried out this attack on the mural last night need to wise up. They’re obviously filled with racism and fear of equality. Thankfully they’re in a minority.”

The mural depicts George Floyd, an African American man killed while being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneaplois, Minnesota.

His death sparked widespread protests in American and around the world.