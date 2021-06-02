Black Lives Matter NI protesters will not face prosecution over alleged Covid breaches: PPS

Police concede response ‘unintentionally’ damaged confidence and trust of BAME community

Police speak to a member of the public as A black lives matter rally takes place in Custom House Square on June 6, 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Cuthbert Tura Arutura as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast on June 3, 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Shade Fairley and Angel Arutura as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at Belfast City Hall on June 3, 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The Public Prosecution Service has not recommended prosecution of 14 people, who were in attendance at the Black Lives Matter protests last June, for allegedly breaking Covid-19 guidelines.

Police estimated about 500 people attended the Black Lives Matter demonstration in Londonderry, while hundreds more gathered outside Belfast City Hall.

A significant number of community resolution notices (CRNs) and fines were issued.

The Public Prosecution Service said those involved would have a reasonable excuse for their defence, the protests related to a matter of important social concern, were peaceful and were organised in a manner to minimise any risk if transmitting the virus.

The PSNI said its response “unintentionally damaged” the confidence and trust of the Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Community.

"The Chief Constable has apologised for the anger, upset and frustration caused by our policing operation, and I would like to repeat that apology today,” said deputy chief constable Mark Hamilton.

"The PPS decision underlines yet again the difficulties we faced attempting to police during this period.

"Against the backdrop of an unprecedented health crisis and rapidly changing, ambiguous legislation, our objective has always been to help slow the spread of the virus to keep people safe.

"Balancing this against our obligation to safeguard other important rights – such as that to peacefully protest - has not been easy or comfortable. We have not always got that balance right.

"We are working to implement the lessons learned from this period and are reaching out to those communities with whom we have lost trust."

The rallies were sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody in the US.

The PPS said a total of 14 people in attendance at the BLM rallies were reported for consideration of potential offences under the Covid-19 regulations.

They were present at one or more of three BLM protests held in Derry and Belfast while restrictions on crowd gatherings were in place.

Shade Fairley and Angel Arutura as a protest over the death of George Floyd is held at Belfast City Hall on June 3, 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The PPS explained “after careful consideration” the test for prosecution was not met following a review of police evidence from six files relating to the 14 individuals.

Assistant director of the PPS Martin Hardy, said the decision making on the BLM protests included consideration of a “range of complex and novel legal issues arising from the Coronavirus Regulations” in place at the time of the protests and relevant human rights considerations.

“It also involved a careful analysis of the particular circumstances of these protests and the conduct of the individuals reported,” he added.

“The evidence received from police was subjected to an impartial and independent application of the test for prosecution, in line with the PPS code for prosecutors. The prosecution team was also assisted by advice received from independent senior counsel.

“It was concluded that, in respect of each of the 14 individuals reported, there was no reasonable prospect of conviction for any offence.

“This was on the basis that the evidence would allow the suspects to successfully raise the statutory defence of reasonable excuse. In these circumstances the test for prosecution was not met.”

The PPS outlined the factors which were relevant to the application of the reasonable excuse defence including that the BLM protests related to a matter of important social concern, were peaceful and were organised in a manner to minimise any risk if transmitting the virus.

It also said there was a “lack of legal clarity” in regards to what activity would be unlawful under the regulations, and issues in relation to the consistency of the policing approach for different protests.

Mr Hardy added: “The PPS can only bring a case before a court when, after a thorough consideration of all relevant matters, it is concluded that the evidence provides a reasonable prospect of conviction.

“The conclusion reached in relation to these 14 individuals – who were seeking to safely exercise their right to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression on an important social issue – is that there is no prospect of conviction in relation to any offence.”

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said a Community Relations Taskforce had been established to help address community concerns and they were reviewing policies and practices.

“It is now over a year since the murder of George Floyd and the worldwide protests that followed, but we are still conscious of the deep hurt felt by members of the Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Community," he added.

“This work will take time but we remain determined to improve relationships and build confidence and trust in policing among all communities in Northern Ireland.

“We will now take time to consider the implications of the decision by the PPS and will engage with the relevant stakeholders in due course.” Wednesday’s announcement comes after the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) decided in March not to recommend any prosecutions in relation to the funeral of Bobby Storey, which attracted more than 2,000 mourners.

The Police Ombudsman is investigating alleged “inconsistencies” between the PSNI’s engagement with organisers of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) demonstrations and the Storey funeral.