Black Range Rover car stolen during Enniskillen burglary

A Range Rover car has been stolen during a house burglary in Enniskillen on Wednesday.

Police said the incident happened at a house in the Swanlinbar Road area of the Co Fermanagh town between 7.00am and 5.45pm.

They added entry was gained to the house and the black Range Rover was taken. Police have appealed for the public to contact them with any information or if anyone notices the car.

A spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, or who may have saw a black Range Rover driving in the area on Wednesday are asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number CW 1560 of 07/07/21.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”