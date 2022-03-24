Blackout in Banbridge as power cut affects more than 3,000 customers
Allan Preston
A power cut in Banbridge has left more than 3,000 customers without electricity on Thursday night.
According to Northern Ireland electricity, the fault was reported just before 9pm and was caused by equipment failure which affected 3,030 customers in the BT32 postcode areas.
The update added that a repair team has been dispatched and power is expected to be restored by around midnight.
