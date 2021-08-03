Blank canvas: Danni brings art to streets of Belfast’s Linen Quarter

In the can: Artist Danni Simpson at work in Belfast’s Linen Quarter. Credit: Philip Magowan/PressEye

Belfast’s Linen Quarter is boasting some colourful new street art after utility boxes in the area got a makeover.

Artist Danni Simpson has begun work on the second phase of Belfast Canvas, a Belfast City Council project, supported by the Department for the Communities and Virgin Media, which own some of the cabinets.

Lord Mayor of Belfast,Kate Nicholl said: “This project is bringing such colour and energy to the city. Belfast is becoming increasingly renowned for its street art, and I’m delighted that council has been able to support and showcase the work of our amazing local artists.”

The public art initiative was borne out of the council’s cultural strategy, A City Imagining, which sets a vision for 2035 that imagines a culturally vibrant city.

Danni is the first of six artists to be commissioned for phase two of Belfast Canvas. Storage boxes in Bank Square have also been given a pop of colour by local artist Rob Hilken.

Danni said: “I wanted to create something that was positive but also offered a colourful nod to local phrases such as ‘it’ll be grand’ and ‘wee geg’.”