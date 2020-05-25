Blaze at west Belfast flats 'deliberate', says fire service

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has confirmed that a blaze which caused extensive damage to a block of flats in west Belfast is being treated as deliberate.

The fire broke out at the flats just off Shaw's Road in west Belfast shortly before 10.25pm on Sunday.

Firefighters tackle a fire in a block of flats in the Shaw's Road area of west Belfast on May 24th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, NIFRS station commander David Harbinson said that 17 firefighters and three fire appliances fought the blaze at its height.

Six breathing apparatus were used by firefighters, who had difficulty accessing the building as the fire had burnt away several sections of the upper floors.

David Harbinson said "significant damage" had been caused to the upper floors of the building, however there were no reports of any injuries.

The NIFRS determined the cause of the fire was deliberate and the incident was dealt with by 12.30am, when it was handed over to the PSNI.