Blind health service worker awarded £3K over inaccessible job application process

A blind software developer who said he was unable to apply for a promotion because of issues during the application process has received a £3,000 payout.

Stephen Campbell settled a disability discrimination case against both his former employer, the Western Health and Social Care Trust, and the Health and Social Care Business Services Organisation (BSO).

Mr Campbell, from Cookstown, Co Tyrone, worked in the ICT department at the Western Trust as part of the software development team.

He jointly managed and developed the trust’s intranet service for staff.

The 36-year-old is registered blind and uses a screen reader to interact with laptops.

When an opportunity for promotion arose, Mr Campbell wanted to apply.

However, the application process required using a tool on the Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland (HSCNI) jobs website to download and submit the completed application form.

He discovered that this technology could not be activated by the screen reader technology he used, making the application process inaccessible to him.

Mr Campbell could not find anything on the HSCNI website regarding reasonable adjustments required by disabled people trying to access its services via its website.

He said: “For two job applications, the Western Trust did accommodate me by stalling the recruitment exercise and reasonable adjustments were made to facilitate me.

“However, I was keen to apply for other jobs and promotional opportunities in software within the NHS and other trusts but, when I applied, I encountered the same accessibility issues on the website.

“I thought this was unfair and I needed to challenge it.

“So, I brought this case to both raise awareness of the issue and hopefully remove this barrier to accessing employment for disabled people in the health service here.”

The case was settled without admission of liability and Mr Campbell was supported by the Equality Commission.

Eoin O’Neill, director of legal services at the Equality Commission, said the employment rate for disabled people in Northern Ireland is 36% — the lowest of all the UK regions.

“We know disabled people face barriers to employment, but we also know they are a diverse group of people with skills and talents that our economy needs across both the public and private sectors,” he said.

“As employers, all public sector organisations must comply with equality legislation.

“Their websites should be accessible for all service users, including those with disabilities.

“Employers must also ensure they do not discriminate against or treat disabled candidates less favourably during the recruitment and selection process.”

The Western Trust said it is committed to ensuring that everyone has equality of access and that it complies with all relevant equality legislation.

“We will continue to work in partnership with the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland to consider their respective policies, practices and procedures in respect of recruitment access for blind people,” it said.

“The trust’s HR department will always strive to support individuals who need assistance through a recruitment process, as we did on a number of occasions for Mr Campbell.”

The Department of Health said the BSO has committed to ensuring it complies with equality legislation.

A spokesperson added: “They have liaised with the Equality Commission to consider their respective policies, practices and procedures in respect of recruitment access for blind people.

“They have learnt lessons and have taken on the responsibility to ensure their forms of communication and engagement tools are high quality, continually improving and efficient and responsive to the needs of the user. They will continue to be welcoming and inclusive to all who live here and avail of their services.”