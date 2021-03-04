Blind water skier Janet Gray has a new world in her sights thanks to special device

Janet reads first book in years with help of life-changing technology

A revolutionary piece of technology has allowed a blind water skier from Northern Ireland to read a book again for the first time in over 30 years.

Former world champion Janet Gray said her life has been changed for the better thanks to the OrCam MyEye Pro.

The small device clips magnetically onto the leg of a pair of glasses and with the use of two miniature cameras, reads either digital or hard copy text to the user - all offline.

It also has a range of other features such as facial, money and product recognition.

Since retiring from water skiing, Janet has devoted her life to charity work and public life.

She has been an independent member of the Policing Board since April,

Previously she served as a councillor on Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, as well as Libraries NI.

Due to her work with Libraries NI, Janet was delighted to tell her story today, on World Book Day.

The Ravernet woman, who lost her sight at 21 due to a hereditary condition, said it was a wonderful feeling to pick up a book again as her love of reading has been confined to audio books.

The OrCam MyEye Pro allowed her to read sports journalist Steven Beacom's '100 Ulster Sporting Legends' - the first book she used the device on.

And the three time World Water Ski Disabled Champion was delighted that she got a much deserved inclusion.

"I read it with the OrCam and to physically hold a book again in your hand and read it was just something special," Janet said.

"Steven's book would have been the first actual book I would have picked up because I just got the latest model. It was lovely.

"In terms of day-to-day life the device is amazing.

"It reads your general mail as well, it just gives you so much freedom.

"If there's no one else in the house and you go to start dinner, the product recognition will let you read what it is you're lifting out of the freezer for example.

"It is just terrific and has given me so much independence."

It was the Policing Board who organised the funding for Janet's OrCam MyEye Pro to enable her to read sensitive documents independently.

The device's facial recognition system has also proved invaluable and can store up to 50 faces.

"It's basically instantaneous and it's just amazing because it's so quick," Janet explained.

"You can speed the voice up or slow it down.

"There are hand gestures you can use with it or voice commands as well.

"The latest model - the pro - has smart reading so if I wanted to read the Belfast Telegraph you could ask it to go into smart mode which will read the headline and begin reading the articles on the page."

On the benefits the technology has brought to her work on the Policing Board, she added: "If we get a table document I'm reading it at the same time as everyone else during the meeting. Instead of having to wait to later I can read it there and then.

"It has just been absolutely amazing. It's a great wee device.

"It's very discreet, versatile, easy to operate and helps improve my independence in everyday life."