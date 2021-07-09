Blitz memorial: Stolen Bel Tel plaque returned

Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl with (from left) Noel Doran and Jim Fitzpatrick of Irish News, Ed Curran, Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life Editor-in-Chief Eoin Brannigan, and Dr Eamon Phoenix. Credit: Hugh Russell

A plaque commemorating the Belfast Blitz that was stolen from the old Telegraph building on Royal Avenue has been formally returned.

The small plate was removed from the wall of the building towards the end of April, around a fortnight after the 80th anniversary of the Blitz.

The plaque, erected on a damaged part of the wall, read: "The scars on this stone were caused in the German air raids of the Second World War.

"Despite severe damage to the building, the Belfast Telegraph was published without interruption.”

It was later handed in to the Maverick Bar by a customer who claimed that it had been found at the bottom of the Shankill Road.

They asked that it be brought to the nearby Irish News offices for safe keeping.

The plate has now been handed over to Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl, who accepted it on behalf of the building’s new owners.

Belfast Telegraph Editor-in-Chief Eoin Brannigan and former editor Ed Curran attended an event to mark the return of the plaque alongside Irish News editor Noel Doran and chairman Jim Fitzpatrick.

Historian Dr Eamon Phoenix also gave a short talk about the link between newspapers and the civic life of the city.