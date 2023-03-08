Blizzards and drifting snow expected to hit NI as new weather warning issued

A weather warning for heavy snow across Northern Ireland has been updated with experts now predicting blizzard conditions over the coming days.

Strong winds could also result in drifting snow on Thursday and Friday when travel disruption is expected.

A yellow warning is now in place for a shorter period and will apply from 7am on Thursday until 2pm on Friday.

However the forecast is more severe.

"There is potential for strong winds, which may lead to blizzard conditions and drifting of lying snow,” the Met Office forecast states.

"Ice is likely to develop widely on Friday night as this system clears away.”

The forecast provider’s website explains that an area of low pressure will move across the UK with snow developing across Wales and central England early on Thursday morning.

"This is expected to move slowly north during the day, becoming slow-moving across north Wales, northern England, Northern Ireland and southern Scotland during the afternoon and evening before slowly clearing southeast on Friday,” it adds.

“Significant snow accumulations are possible over hills of northern England (including populated areas of South and West Yorkshire), Northern Ireland and southern Scotland.

"Here, 10-15 cm is expected quite widely above 100 metres, with a chance that 25-40 cm could fall in some places.”

On Tuesday night temperatures plummeted as low as –9C in Castlederg, Co Tyrone making it the coldest March night since 2010.

The second coldest temperature was recorded at Katesbridge in Co Down where the mercury sank to – 8C.