Bloody Sunday: David Cameron says apology following Saville Inquiry needed to be ‘clear and frank’

Former Prime Minister said he felt ‘huge responsibility’ for apology

Former Prime Minister David Cameron has said he needed to be “clear and frank” when issuing an historic apology for the events of Bloody Sunday.

Mr Cameron spoke in the House of Commons following the publication of the Saville Inquiry in 2010, apologising for what he described at the time as "unjustified and unjustifiable" deaths.

In an interview with BBC Talkback on Friday, Mr Cameron told the programme he felt a “huge responsibility” in delivering his statement, viewed live that day by crowds of families affected by the Londonderry massacre.

Thirteen people were shot dead when soldiers opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in the city on 30 January, 1972.

This weekend marks the 50-year anniversary of the Troubles incident.

Mr Cameron said he came to the conclusion reading the report that his apology needed to be “clear and frank”.

“I was feeling what a huge responsibility it was to try and get this right, because of course the families affected and people of Northern Ireland had been waiting so long,” he said.

“I remember my office being crowded full of people. I just sort of chucked them all out and wanted to read the whole of the summary without interference.

“It was one of the most shocking things I have ever read. I knew before I read it what a responsibility it was but I knew in reading it something very special, very clear, very frank needed to be said.”

Mr Cameron said he was “very conscious” of the huge audience across these islands listening to his remarks.

“You know that there would be thousands of people listening in Derry wanting to know what Saville had said,” Mr Cameron added.

“Ultimately, I had come to the conclusion it just needed to be a very clear and frank apology and explanation and don’t try and qualify it in any way.

“I think the one thing I tried to do was sort of explain personally why I felt so shocked by what I had read.

“I never want to think anything wrong of British history or British soldiers. Having read all that and seen what I saw, particularly those things about people being shot trying to crawl away.

“The shocking nature of what Saville had uncovered - I knew it just had to be very clear.”

Standing in the House of Commons in 2010, Mr Cameron uttered the phrase that has now summed up the British Government response to Bloody Sunday - “unjustified and unjustifiable”.

The Saville Inquiry found none of those who died on that day were posing a threat or doing anything that would justify their shooting.

When asked how he came up with the phrase, Mr Cameron said it was “what I felt reading the report”.

“Ultimately after I had read the summary, I took out a fresh sheet of paper and said how do I feel having read what I read,” he said.

“It seemed to me those words best summed up. Sometimes with these sorts of events politicians kind of qualify the apology. I think on this occasion it just needed to be absolutely direct and clear.”

On Wednesday, current Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons the anniversary of the 1972 event on Sunday marks a “tragic day in our history” and called for a “shared, peaceful and prosperous” Northern Ireland.

“This was one of the darkest days of the Troubles. The 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday,” said Mr Johnson.

“I echo his [Brandon Lewis] call to learn from the past. And build a shared, peaceful and prosperous future.”