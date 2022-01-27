Bloody Sunday, Derry 1972: ‘You could taste the fear that day, it was just pandemonium’

Intimate gestures repeated thousands of times over the past 50 years in an act of love and remembrance.

A moment of reflection passing through the Bogside or a prayer in front of the Bloody Sunday memorial. Families have marched, campaigned and mourned for lost souls.

Sat just yards from where his 22-year-old brother Jim was killed in cold blood, Liam Wray painfully yet articulately recalls his last moments.

Four months before Bloody Sunday he brought his Israeli fiancé home to meet his parents. Jim never got to have a family of his own.

Liam said: “We attended that march as a family unit because we were very much against internment. As we set off from Creggan that day, there was a sense of elation and success, with 20,000 people there, it felt like people on the streets were going to change something.”

There was a “heightened awareness” as they entered the Bogside. Minutes after he entered Rossville Street CS gas and the intense sound of live gunfire filled the air.

“There is a clear sequence of photographs showing Jim was unarmed and not doing anything else...Jim was shot in the back as he tried to exit the square. Shortly after that, a soldier approached and at close range shot a second bullet into his back,” Liam explained.

“In many ways that day destroyed the family. We were still close but my mum was never the same afterwards. It filled my father full of hatred, and I understand that.

“Different siblings reacted in different ways. For a few years it was like being in the twilight zone. You managed your own emotions and mightn’t have been aware of your younger siblings feelings, you were just managing to get through.

“We miss Jim every day.”

A talented amateur boxer, Jackie Duddy was in a loving family of 15, nine girls and six boys.

Outside the Museum of Free Derry, which displays the white handkerchief used to stem her 17-year-old brother’s blood in 1972, Kay Duddy movingly asks the British soldier responsible for Jackie’s death to examine his conscience and apologise.

She said: “If someone was shot down when they were innocent, why haven’t we got justice for our loved ones? That is a very hard pill to swallow.

“What I want to do today is put an appeal out to the soldier that shot Jackie, to put his hands up and say, ‘look, I did it, I’m guilty’, because I’d say he would probably be around the same age as Jackie today, 67-years-old. Please, please admit what you’ve done.

“Jackie has been buried for 50 years but we’ve never been able to lay him to rest.”

Stoic and full of inner resolve, an ailing Kate Nash retraces a well-worn path to the site of the Bloody Sunday memorial. She pauses to bless herself in front of it. Her brother William, forever 19.

“William was very generous, the brother you would have went to if you needed a lend of a pound. Very funny and a hard worker at the docks,” Kate reflected.

“On Bloody Sunday my father spotted his body on the barricade,” Kate points to the exact location. “He ran out to him, couldn’t be held back, obviously, it was his son.

“My father would have been a very brave kind of man and loved his kids. He ran out in a hail of bullets and got shot twice.

“He called to soldiers, ‘this is my son don’t be shooting’, my father’s only memory is them coming over the barricade. He knew there was three bodies there.

“My father stayed there but they dragged the body away from him and threw it in a Saracen along with the other two young men.

“He never forgot that and he used to question years later, when he was older and more frail, he blamed himself for letting them take the body and carried guilt for that. But it wasn’t my father’s fault, my father did everything he could.”

Kate was “shocked” by the Saville report. On the day of the announcement in 2010 she called out the lies spread by the military top brass about the victims.

“Not one soldier has been in court yet. They’ve dragged this out for so many years it’s unbelievable.

“They talk about this amnesty, that would put you around the bend with anger. An amnesty for people who killed, murdered without thinking, shooting all over this Bog. Very many more could’ve died.

“A lot of people were there that day and that’s why this city cannot forget.”

Those are the experiences of just three family members. Many more have had to carry the weight of grief with them for over 18,000 days.

It’s a long time. A heavy burden, which has taken its toll on each and every one of them. The Bloody Sunday families have endured pain that most of us cannot imagine.

While the Saville Inquiry declared their loved one’s innocent, the passing of time has left some families feeling that it failed to hold the gunmen and senior military officers to account.