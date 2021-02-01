Bloody Sunday: low key memorial service held

John Kelly, whose brother Michael Kelly was shot dead on Bloody Sunday, visiting the memorial in the Bogside

Candles and flowers have been placed on the memorial to the 14 Bloody Sunday dead in a poignant gesture of remembrance.

In recognition of the Covid-19 emergency, public commemoration of Bloody Sunday in Londonderry was low key this year.

At 4.10pm on January 30m 1972 the Army began shooting and killed 13 unarmed men attending a Civil Rights march.

Another victim later died from his injuries.

The anniversary event in the Bogside marking the exact time of the shooting is normally attended by many family members and those who survived that day.

However, this year, because of the Covid-19 lockdown the usual anniversary events were cancelled.

Instead, people were asked to place a candle in the window of their homes marking the moment the first shots were fired.

A number of online events and videos have been created by the families to mark the weekend, remaining in line with current Covid restrictions encouraging people to stay at home.

A recording of this year's memorial service is online.

To view it, visit YouTube and search for 'Bloody Sunday memorial service'.