Bloody Sunday prosecutions review examining 'detailed' submissions

St Mary's Church, on the Creggan Estate, during the Requiem Mass for the 13 who died on 'Bloody Sunday' in Londonderry.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) is "reviewing" its decision not to prosecute suspects involved in the Bloody Sunday killings.

It said it was examining 'detailed submissions' and a decision was expected in the coming weeks.

The Irish Times reports solicitor firm Madden and Finucane has submitted "detailed legal submission" on behalf of the families of those killed in January 1972.

They have appealed to prosecutors to reconsider a decision not to prosecute nine soldiers. They also ask if Soldier F - who is facing charges of murder and attempted murder should face trial for further offences.

The PPS said it was reviewing decisions not to prosecute a number of suspects, "as requested by a number of victims and families of deceased persons involved".

In March the PPS decided there was not enough evidence to prosecute sixteen veterans and two ex-members of the Official IRA.

Soldier F, however, will face prosecution for the murders of James Wray and William McKinney and the attempted murders of Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon and Patrick O'Donnell.

At the time PPS said that it recognised the "deep disappointment" felt by many families at the decision.

"In respect of the other 18 suspects, including 16 former soldiers and two alleged Official IRA members, it has been concluded that the available evidence is insufficient to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction," PPS Director Stephen Herron said.

Thirteen civil rights demonstrators were shot dead on January 30 1972, on one of the most notorious days of the Northern Ireland Troubles. A 14th died later.

Scenes from 'Bloody Sunday' in Londonderry, Northern Ireland

Paddy Doherty, who was killed on Bloody Sunday.

30th January 1972: An armed soldier and a protestor on Bloody Sunday when British Paratroopers shot dead 13 civilians on a civil rights march.

A young Fr Edward Daly carries a blood-soaked hankie as he leads a group of men trying desperately to carry John 'Jackie' Duddy to safety. Duddy (17) was the first fatality of Bloody Sunday after being shot from behind by paratroopers

The landmark Saville Inquiry concluded in 2010 that all those killed or injured were innocent.

In its submission to the PPS, Madden and Finucane argued the organisation "erred" in failing to prosecute and in law and asked for further charges to be brought against the former soldiers. It argued that while statements made to Saville were inadmissable, there was other evidence that could be used as evidence.

The PPS has said that in regard to the soldiers' own accounts and how they were made, it would be an unlikely they would form part of court proceedings - something Madden and Finucane argued was flawed.

A scene showing a British paratrooper near Glenfada Park in Derry where Bloody Sunday took place.

A PPS spokesperson said: “The PPS is currently reviewing decisions not to prosecute a number of suspects reported by police in connection with the events on Bloody Sunday, as requested by a number of victims and families of deceased persons involved.

“Detailed legal submissions were recently received and the PPS is now in a position to progress these reviews.

"It is not possible at this stage to give a timeframe for this process to be concluded.

“We will continue to keep the families and victims informed.”