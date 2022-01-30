Home > News > Northern Ireland Bloody Sunday: Remembrance walk for those killed and injured takes place [photos]LONDONDERRY, NORTHERN IRELAND - JANUARY 30: People gather at Memorial Garden during a Walk of Remembrance to mark the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday on January 30, 2022 in Londonderry, also known as Derry, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)LONDONDERRY, NORTHERN IRELAND - JANUARY 30: Derry City and Strabane District Council Deputy Mayor Christopher Jackson, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald Leader of the Opposition in Ireland, Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle ONeill deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, victim's families and supporters attend a wreath laying ceremony at Memorial Garden during a Walk of Remembrance to mark the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday on January 30, 2022 in Londonderry, also known as Derry, Northern Ireland. The Bogside Massacre that came to be known as Bloody Sunday, took place on 30th January 1972. British Soldiers shot at 26 unarmed civilians taking part in a protest march, killing 14. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)LONDONDERRY, NORTHERN IRELAND - JANUARY 30: Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald Leader of the Opposition in Ireland and Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle ONeill deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland participate in a Walk of Remembrance to Memorial Garden to mark the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday on January 30, 2022 in Londonderry, also known as Derry, Northern Ireland. The Bogside Massacre that came to be known as Bloody Sunday, took place on 30th January 1972. British Soldiers shot at 26 unarmed civilians taking part in a protest march, killing 14. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)People in the Creggan area of Derry on a remembrance walk to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. Picture date: Sunday January 30, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER BloodySunday. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA WireLONDONDERRY, NORTHERN IRELAND - JANUARY 30: Relatives of the victims hold flowers as they participate in a Walk of Remembrance to Memorial Garden to mark the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday on January 30, 2022 in Londonderry, also known as Derry, Northern Ireland. The Bogside Massacre that came to be known as Bloody Sunday, took place on 30th January 1972. British Soldiers shot at 26 unarmed civilians taking part in a protest march, killing 14. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)LONDONDERRY, NORTHERN IRELAND - JANUARY 30: Relatives of the victims hold flowers as they participate in a Walk of Remembrance to Memorial Garden to mark the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday on January 30, 2022 in Londonderry, also known as Derry, Northern Ireland. The Bogside Massacre that came to be known as Bloody Sunday, took place on 30th January 1972. British Soldiers shot at 26 unarmed civilians taking part in a protest march, killing 14. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)LONDONDERRY, NORTHERN IRELAND - JANUARY 30: Relatives hold flowers as they participate in a Walk of Remembrance to Memorial Garden to mark the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday on January 30, 2022 in Londonderry, also known as Derry, Northern Ireland. The Bogside Massacre that came to be known as Bloody Sunday, took place on 30th January 1972. British Soldiers shot at 26 unarmed civilians taking part in a protest march, killing 14. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)A man walks past graffiti on a wall in the Creggan area of Derry ahead of a remembrance walk to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. Picture date: Sunday January 30, 2022. PA Photo. Brian Lawless/PA WirePeople stop at a mural showing the 14 Bloody Sunday victims during a remembrance walk in Derry to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. Picture date: Sunday January 30, 2022. PA Photo. Brian Lawless/PA WireSun 30 Jan 2022 at 12:33