Bloody Sunday: Remembrance walk for those killed and injured takes place [photos]

LONDONDERRY, NORTHERN IRELAND - JANUARY 30: Derry City and Strabane District Council Deputy Mayor Christopher Jackson, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald Leader of the Opposition in Ireland, Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle ONeill deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, victim's families and supporters attend a wreath laying ceremony at Memorial Garden during a Walk of Remembrance to mark the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday on January 30, 2022 in Londonderry, also known as Derry, Northern Ireland. The Bogside Massacre that came to be known as Bloody Sunday, took place on 30th January 1972. British Soldiers shot at 26 unarmed civilians taking part in a protest march, killing 14. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)