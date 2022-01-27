Bloody Sunday: ‘The White Handkerchief contained the blood and tears of innocence’

In the first of a series of special reports, Garrett Hargan talks to the director of The White Handkerchief’, about the story behind it, and how the writer of the play will not get to see it on stage

Bishop Edward Daly waving the white handkerchief, flanked by men carrying the lifeless body of 17-year-old Jackie Duddy. Credit: Stanley Matchett

Garrett Hargan Thu 27 Jan 2022 at 08:00