Bloody Sunday: ‘The White Handkerchief contained the blood and tears of innocence’
In the first of a series of special reports, Garrett Hargan talks to the director of The White Handkerchief’, about the story behind it, and how the writer of the play will not get to see it on stage
Garrett Hargan
The pinnacle of a life’s work for revered Derry writer Liam Campbell will premiere on the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, but sadly he will not bear witness to what is sure to be a deeply moving performance.