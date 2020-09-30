Bloody Sunday: We'll fight on, vow families after ruling 15 ex-soldiers will not face court

'Bitterly disappointed' relatives reject the decision to only charge Soldier F

Disappointed: John Kelly, whose brother Michael Kelly was killed, and Mickey McKinney, whose brother William McKinney was killed on Bloody Sunday, at a Press conference yesterday

Relatives of those killed on Bloody Sunday have said they will continue their battle for justice after prosecutors upheld a decision not to proceed with cases against 15 former soldiers.

The announcement is a result of an internal review requested by the families of some of the victims and follows a decision last March that only one soldier, known only as Soldier F, will face court.

He is accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney and is further charged with five counts of attempted murder.

A total of 13 people were killed and 15 were wounded when soldiers opened fire on a civil rights demonstration in Londonderry on January 30, 1972.

Families of the dead have expressed disappointment at the outcome.

John Kelly, whose brother Michael was killed, said: "We're not giving up yet, we have now the next stage, the judicial review at the High Court."

Michael Kelly

"It's been a long road, up to nearly 50 years, we're all getting old, a lot of people are dying but as long as we're able to walk, we'll go after them and we will not stop until we see justice for our loved ones. Every one of them should face the wrath of the law."

He added: "Over the years we've had many kicks in the teeth, but I think most of us have still got full sets of teeth and we're not giving up, we're never giving up on it."

Kate Nash, whose brother William was killed, tweeted: "British justice has let us down again".

William McKinney

She is preparing to take a judicial review of the decision.

"I'm deeply disappointed that after a further review the correct decision's still not been reached," she told the BBC.

"I intend to carry on what I've been doing."

Mickey McKinney's brother Willie was also shot dead on Bloody Sunday. Soldier F has been charged with his murder.

He said he is "bitterly disappointed" for the other families.

"I'm concerned that the passage of time is very important to us in this case. I think time is in favour of the soldiers," he said.

The latest review of the existing evidence was conducted by Public Prosecution Service (PPS) Senior Assistant Director Marianne O'Kane, who was not previously involved in the cases.

The families had argued that 15 members of the military should face charges in relation to the deaths of 10 victims who died on the day and 10 others who were injured. They had also called for Soldier F to answer further charges.

Last year, it had been decided there was insufficient evidence for a reasonable chance of prosecution for the other soldiers.

The PPS said Tuesday's decision has been communicated in writing to the families as well as the suspects.

The statement said Ms O'Kane had taken new decisions for each review request, but concluded the test for prosecution was not met on evidential grounds to prosecute any of the 15 soldiers.

The existing case against Soldier F is still to proceed, but the request to add further charges was declined.

Ms O'Kane said she had understood the disappointment felt by families after the original decision not to prosecute last year and their reasons for requesting a review.

Review: The PPS’s Marianne O’Kane announced the decision yesterday

She said: "I have concluded that the available evidence is insufficient to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction of any of the 15 soldiers who were the subjects of the reviews. Accordingly, the decisions not to prosecute these 15 individuals all stand.

"I know that today's outcome will cause further upset to those who have pursued a long and determined journey for justice over almost five decades.

"I can only offer reassurance to all of the families and victims of Bloody Sunday, and the wider community, that my decisions were conducted wholly independently and impartially, and in accordance with the Code for Prosecutors.

"Finally, it is important to note that while Soldier F is among the 15 individuals to which these new decisions relate, the prosecution that commenced against him in 2019, which relates to two charges of murder and five charges of attempted murder, continues."

Foyle SDLP MP Colum Eastwood paid tribute to the families as having shown "the most unshakeable dignity and integrity in moments of justice as well as moments of disappointment".

"Today's decision will not change that," he said. "I am pledged to do all I can to support these families who mean so much to Derry. We'll continue to walk with them."

However, DUP MP Gregory Campbell questioned the potential further legal costs of a judicial review after the £200m spent on the Bloody Sunday public inquiry.

"The issue now will be, is there now going to be a judicial review which is going to entail further cost - remember there's already been almost £200m spent on the public inquiry, the most expensive in legal history in the UK," he told the BBC.

"I think more and more people will be saying how much further is this going to go on, because there are families today across Northern Ireland who are still grieving? There are families of two police officers who were murdered in the area where the Bloody Sunday events happened, just three days before.

"They have never received justice, never received a public inquiry and never received any independent review into the circumstances surrounding the murders."