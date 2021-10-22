Blow for NI’s Genesis fans as band cancel Belfast gig

The show as part of The Last Domino? Tour was originally scheduled to take place in the city in September but was previously postponed with no alternative date announced.

The band said the cancellation was as a result of “not being able to reschedule to a suitable date in the near future”.

The UK run of the tour was originally set for November and December 2020 before being pushed back to April and then again to September.

Front man Phil Collins previously claimed these would be the last shows ever by the band.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the band added: “We regret to inform you that the Belfast Show has been cancelled.”

Anyone who purchased tickets have been advised they will be refunded at the point of purchase.

The band have already faced significant disruption to their first tour in 14 years after having to postpone the remaining dates as a result of positive Covid tests within the band.

The four shows were due to be played at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow earlier this month, alongside London’s O2 Arena on October 11, 12 and 13.

At the time, the rock band, known for songs including I Can’t Dance and That’s All, said they were “devastated” by the news, but added the safety of the audience and their touring crew takes priority.

The London shows have been rescheduled to take place in March.