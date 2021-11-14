BMA warns diversion of ambulances at Craigavon Hospital ‘only the start’ of immense winter pressures

A leading doctor in Northern Ireland has warned that a decision to divert ambulances away from Craigavon Area Hpsital (CAH) is “only the start of it” and more hospitals will be forced to take the same action this winter.

The Southern Trust made an emergency announcement that CAH is under “extreme pressure” and ambulances will be diverted to other hospitals.

Ambulances will only be accepted at CAH in immediate life-threatening circumstances and all available staff have been asked to contact the Trust.

On Twitter a spokesperson for the Southern Trust said: “Craigavon Area Hospital is under extreme pressure - we are at full capacity, there are long waits in our Emergency Department and high numbers of Covid-19 inpatients.”

The spokesperson added: “We have taken the decision that ambulances will be diverted to hospitals elsewhere in the region - only in immediate life threatening situations will ambulances be going to CAH.

"We have taken the decision in the interests of patient safety and ask for your support.

“Please do not attend ED in CAH unless you need immediate help and do not request an ambulance unless in an emergency. Huge thanks to our HSC colleagues for their support.

“Any staff available this evening to work please contact patient flow team - will enable us to open additional beds. Thank you.”

Commenting on tonight’s decision by the Southern Trust to divert ambulances away from the hospital, Dr Tom Black, BMA Northern Ireland Council chair described the unfolding situation as “extremely concerning”.

He said it will not have been a decision that was taken lightly, but will have been necessary to ensure the safety of patients.

"We have not even entered the winter months when traditionally we see our hospitals under tremendous pressure. Hospitals and indeed our whole health service was already struggling, but Covid and the added pressure from an increased number of patients is simply too much,” Dr Black explained.

“We need to address these issues now. While vaccines are doing the job of keeping many people out of hospital we also need to see masks being worn, contacts limited where possible and for everyone to come forward for boosters and flu jabs. The Executive should also revisit the use of covid passports as a priority.

“This is only the start of it. The next few months it will get worse and we will see more hospitals having to take the same action as Craigavon has done tonight. Doctors are extremely concerned about what lies ahead and the pressure they are facing is simply unsustainable.”

The decision taken by the Southern Trust will have a knock-on effect for other hospitals in Northern Ireland.

The Northern Trust has since posted: “Our hospitals are tonight supporting Craigavon Area Hosp in line with other hospitals across NI.

“This will increase pressure on our EDs which were already very busy. Please only attend if your condition requires emergency care.

“If your condition is life-threatening call 999.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said while it seeks to support the Southern Trust to alleviate pressures at CAH, it will continue to prioritise the most seriously ill to ensure they receive the quickest response possible.

This will however lead to longer response times, especially for those calling with less serious complaints.

NIAS apologised for this delay and asked that the public only call 999 when absolutely essential.