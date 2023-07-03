Boat appears on top of Co Tyrone bonfire ahead of family fun day

A boat has been placed on top of a large bonfire in Co Tyrone ahead of a family fun day set to take place this weekend.

The Moygashel Bonfire Association shared an image of the pyre with the vessel moored to wooden pallets and decorated with flags on its Facebook page.

The picture was edited to include the words “No Sea Border” on the side of the craft which has amused online followers.

“Pure class keep up the good work lads,” one user replied.

Another wrote: “Unreal job lads, looks amazing. Well done — definitely something different right there.”

Others branded the unusual maritime twist as a “brilliant” move by bonfire builders.

Organisers have encouraged people to make their way to the village on Saturday for a family fun day which is due to take place from 3pm to 7pm.

Activities include “target shooting” with ice-cream, candy floss and popcorn on offer.

The pyre will be lit at 10.30pm following a charity head shave set to take place at the site to raise money for three different charities.

“Local lads Caleb, Jake and Scott are going to have their heads shaved on stage,” a Facebook post states.

“A great idea lads.”

A crowdfunding page has been set up to help the three friends reach their £1,200 target for Chest Heart & Stroke, Bowel Cancer UK and Angel Wishes.

Last year the group placed a caravan on top of the pyre without explanation.

Despite many queries from social media users the purpose and meaning remained a mystery.

Organisers have shared numerous posts about anti-protocol protests.

Last week they revealed tee-shirts with a quote from the Ulster Solemn League and Covenant which are being sold for £20.

“Being convinced in our consciences that Home Rule would be disastrous to the material well being of Ulster as well as of the whole of Ireland, subversive of our civil and religious freedom, destructive of our citizenship, and perilous to the unity of the Empire, we, whose names are underwritten, men of Ulster, loyal subjects of His Gracious Majesty King George V, humbly relying on the God whom our fathers in days of stress and trial confidently trusted, do hereby pledge ourselves in solemn Covenant, throughout this our time of threatened calamity, to stand by one another in defending, for ourselves and our children, our cherished position of equal citizenship in the United Kingdom, and in using all means which may be found necessary to defeat the present conspiracy to set up a Home Rule Parliament in Ireland. And in the event of such a Parliament being forced upon us, we further solemnly and mutually pledge ourselves to refuse to recognise its authority,” they read.

A mystery model is pictured wearing the garments which have ‘1921 Northern Ireland’ printed on the front alongside the red hand of Ulster and a map of the region — ‘God Save The King’ is emblazoned on the back.

Almost 250,000 loyalists signed the oath in September 1912 in opposition to the British parliament’s third Home Rule Bill.

“Sizing is smaller than average tops so you might want to try on before you confirm your size,” bonfire organisers said. “Size up recommended.”

On Saturday, the Moygashel Facebook page confirmed that guard duties are already “well underway” ahead of the big day which will include amusements, swing boats, face painting, a bouncy castle, disco and chippy van.

A DJ and flute band will provide entertainment from 7pm with a “flag stall” available on site.

The promotional flyer states “all welcome” with the invite sandwiched between two Union flag emojis.

Moygashel Bonfire Association has been contacted for comment.