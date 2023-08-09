Boat owners to get free stays after fee rise in Mid and East Antrim marinas

Berth-holders in two of Mid and East Antrim’s marinas are to be offered free stays following a recent fee increase.

Boat owners at Carrickfergus and Glenarm Marinas will be offered additional free nights after fees rose by 10% in April.

Following this increase, the Berth-Holders’ Association met with marina management as they felt they should be “offered additional benefits similar to other marinas”, a report to councillors said.

Currently, one free night per month is offered to marina residents visiting between Glenarm and Carrickfergus.

Councillors have agreed an increase that to three free nights during peak season and five off-peak for resident berth-holders.

In February, elected members were told harbours and marinas income had increased by almost one fifth. By the end of December 2022, fees brought in more than £0.5m for the council, a rise of 18.4% that financial year.

During the financial year 2020/21, Mid and East Antrim’s marinas and harbours realised an income of £610,000 despite restrictions due to the Covid pandemic. The previous year, this income was £596,743.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s Environment and Economy Committee earlier this week, Carrickfergus DUP councillor Billy Ashe said: “It is important that we try to provide value for money.”

He spoke of a need to “try to repair the damage to berth-holders who have seen significant berth increases”.

An officer told the committee: “It is something the council is offering as additional support to berth-holders.”

He reported income has been boosted at Glenarm Marina by between £6,000 and £10,000.

Ulster Unionist councillor Robin Stewart said he would second the proposal describing it as “a step in the right direction”.

Party colleague Roy Beggs added: “We are talking about enabling berth-holders to organise trips from other parts of the borough to another at no cost. If we do not do this, they will take their trips somewhere else.”