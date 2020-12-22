Boats forbidden from using King William's Carrickfergus landing pier

Movement a concern until repairs can be completed

Boat owners have been forbidden from tethering vessels to Carrick’s most historic pier in a bid to reduce further movement.

King William III Pier is being monitored for movement which has resulted in the structure at the harbour being fenced off.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Harbours and Marinas Committee members were advised at a recent meeting that movement of the pier is continuing.

The location is where King William III landed and where a re-enactment takes place every year. The 329th Royal Landing anniversary pageant attracted a crowd of 15,000 to Carrickfergus in 2019.

The event was unable to take place this year due to Covid restrictions.

A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has indicated that repair work is planned for the New Year.

Harbours and Marinas Committee member Knockagh Alliance councillor Alderman Noel Williams said that repairs are expected to involve repointing at a cost of approximately £5,000.

He indicated that work has now been completed on the harbour’s radar tower which required “quite extensive scaffolding and a temporary bridge over the culvert” on the pier. Work to infill the culvert is scheduled in early January.

He added: “The latest report that came through in relation to the monitoring of movement on the pier shows no further significant movement.

“The biggest issue with the pier is now the condition of the culvert, and to resolve that, council intends to infill it with concrete with asphalt over. ”

Alderman Williams commented: “I am delighted that this reasonably small amount of money will secure the pier for many years and with the movement previously, it is best boats tendered to the old pier will not be permitted anymore which should give longevity to the repairs.”

The council spokesperson stated: “This work is planned for the New Year. In the meantime, boats cannot be tendered in order to minimise any further movement.”

Councillors will also have to decide whether to repair or fully replace loose and broken beach groynes along Carrick’s seafront promenade.

The Harbours and Marinas Committee suggested that the council should engage with the Department for Infrastructure and Crown Estates which owns the groynes which are in place “to protect the road”.

The cost of this project would amount to £500,000 to “replace like with like”.

Remedial work is to be carried out at Fisherman’s Quay, another historic seafront landmark which dates back to 1831.