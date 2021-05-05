Bobby Sands ‘changed his mind’ over Belfast funeral before death

Sinn Fein have disputed claims that IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands was buried in Belfast against his last wishes.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the 40th anniversary of Sands’ death, the party said the 27-year-old hunger striker had actually changed his mind about wishing to be buried in the Irish Republic instead of Milltown Cemetery.

A number of ex-IRA prisoners had voiced their anger on Wednesday after the online publication of a ‘comm’ from Sands, a secret communication, smuggled out of the H-Blocks on February 25, 1981.

This was just four days before he started his hunger strike and set out his concerns on what would happen after his death.

In the message, he claimed to have never liked the west Belfast cemetery and requested to be buried wearing a blanket instead of a suit or a shroud.

The Sands family had said they had never been shown this comm, or made aware of them, before later finding a typed copy placed in the national archives in Dublin by republicans.

Former IRA prisoner and Sinn Fein critic Anthony McIntyre published the comm on his blog, The Pensive Quill, in which Sands stated “to be honest, I don’t like Milltown”.

Having grown up in the Rathcoole Estate, he had hoped to be buried in the nearby Carnmoney Cemetery in Newtownabbey, but acknowledged this would be impossible in a loyalist area.

Instead, he had indicated a preference for Ballina in Co Mayo or Faughart graveyard in Co Louth

A Sinn Fein spokesperson said that Sands later changed his view in his last comm, dated March 9, 1981.

The statement said: "In the weeks before he began hunger strike Bobby Sands discussed with comrades where he might be buried. He fully expected to die on the hunger strike.

"He was a 27-year-old young man contemplating his death in the most difficult of circumstances.

"He wrote in comms about the possibility of being buried in Carnmoney, of somewhere in the South and specifically of Ballina. However he changed his mind on each in turn and in the last comm dated 9 March where Ballina is referenced he explicitly states that he has changed his mind.

"Following his death he was buried in Milltown Cemetery."

Details of further comms from Sands were also included with the statement.

One note in February referenced his sister Bernadette, who couldn’t cross the Irish border as she was on the run for IRA activities.

This was said to be one reason he wished to buried in the south.

Sinn Fein included a transcript of a further comm on March 9, and say the original is in the Bobby Sands Trust archive of the National Library in Ireland.

In it, Sands writes: “If I don’t get seeing the Signer you should tell him of my change of heart on the Ballina thing, or should I say, change of mind...

“I was wondering (here it comes, says you), that out of the goodness of all yer hearts you could get me one miserly book and try to leave it in, the poems of Ethna Carberry – cissy. That’s really all I want. Last request, as they say. Some ask for cigarettes, others for blindfolds, yer man asks for poetry…”

In an interview with PA, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said it was “crass” to suggest Sands was not buried in the funeral of his choosing.

Asked about the focus on the initial note on the anniversary, Ms O’Neill said: "I find it quite crass to be honest. This was a man at 27 years of age who was contemplating his life, contemplating his death as he started his hunger strike.

"And I think that whenever you look at many of the communications that would have come out of the jail at that time, I think some people are referring to a point in time.”

She continued: "But since that communication that was shared in the media today, I've seen other communications where Bobby obviously changed his wishes in terms of his burial requests.

"But could you imagine being in his position, and everything that he was contemplating at that time, and I have no doubt he would change his mind throughout the course of it. So I find it crass.

"I think today is a day for reflecting on the past, but it's also a day for looking towards a future that's better for all of our children and, as Bobby said himself, the laughter of our children I think is the most important thing."

At the time of his death on May 5, 1981, Sands was serving a 14-year sentence for possession of a gun.

A further nine IRA and INLA prisoners also died by the end of the hunger strike on October 1981.