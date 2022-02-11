Bobby Singleton: PSNI chief with arresting good looks inspires Valentine’s Day card

But not everyone loves tongue-in-cheek item from Derry company featuring senior officer

The PSNI has remained tight-lipped over a card featuring a senior officer that sent romantics wild ahead of Valentine’s Day.

It features Bobby Singleton, currently Assistant Chief Constable with the PSNI and who previously headed up the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch.

He first came to public attention in 2016 when the PSNI posted a photograph of him to Facebook, accompanied by a caption detailing safety advice for the upcoming Tennant’s Vital music festival.

The police officer caught the eye of social media users who took to the comments section to praise him for his looks, labelling him Superintendent Hot Stuff.

But the PSNI refused to comment on the officer being featured on the front of a Valentine’s card, created by Londonderry company Ferry Clever, to mark the international day of romance this Monday. It reads: “R.U.C.ing anyone? Cause I can’t take me P.S.N.I’s off ye!”

It also includes a cartoon drawing of Assistant Chief Constable Singleton, who has a speech bubble that says: “Am Gonny Cuff Ye!”

The card has received a mixed reaction after it was shared by Sky News correspondent David Blevins, who took to Twitter to marvel at the new card on Friday. He said: “When a police post on social media becomes a meme… and the meme becomes a St Valentine’s Day card. The catwalk beckons for the Assistant Chief Constable.”

One Twitter user said the card was “a bit creepy” while another said if a female police officer had been featured, there would be “outrage”.

Another said: “I feel this is a very niche market for this particular card.”

But others were in favour, with one Twitter user saying she was sure the police officer was “delighted”. Another said: “He should have done modelling instead.”

After the 2016 Facebook post, former Detective Superintendent Singleton, who officially became Assistant Chief Constable last month after serving in the role on a temporary basis, laughed off his newfound hunk status.

“Just another day at the office lol” he had tweeted, adding that his fellow officers were “ensuring I’m kept well grounded.”

Ferry Clever further revealed some of their other best-selling Valentine’s cards for this year to the Belfast Telegraph.

One includes the animation of a lateral flow test, used for rapidly detecting coronavirus, and reads: “You tested positive fer bein’ a pure ride!”

Another is a favourite for fans of the acclaimed BBC crime drama Line Of Duty. It features a cartoon of lead detective Ted Hastings, played by Enniskillen-born actor Adrian Dunbar, and says: “There’s only two things I’m interested in. Bent coppers and being your fella!”

A Derry Girls-themed card reads:“Happy Valentine’s Day to my pure fav Derry girl. Clean mad about ye!”

Ferry Clever has in recent times courted controversy with a Christmas card featuring Gerry Adams as a carol singer singing an amended version of the traditional carol Deck The Halls, instead replacing the words with “Tiocfaidh ar la, la, la, la, la”.

After reactions from the public, the card was later removed from their website and the company apologised for the card. A spokesperson for Ferry Clever said: “Whilst our business is based around satirical comedy, it was never our intention to offend anyone.

“As all of our customers will already know we regularly create videos with well-known and high-profile people for charitable causes specifically to raise awareness and much needed funds for local charities.”