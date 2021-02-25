Bobby Storey cremation report to cost 'around £50k'

The cost of an independent investigation into how Belfast City Council organised the cremation of republican Bobby Storey is expected to be around £50,000.

A five-month investigation led by barrister Peter Coll QC into why Mr Storey's family gained access to the council-run Roselawn cemetery that eight other families did not was published last week.

The 116-page report included interviews with 34 people.

A council spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph: "Final costs are yet to be agreed with Peter Coll but it is envisaged the price will be approximately £50,000."

Mr Coll visited Roselawn and studied CCTV footage, as well as looking at emails, policy documents and minutes of meetings held by the council to compile the report.

It examines why Mr Storey's relatives were allowed to stand outside Roselawn crematorium on June 30 last year and up to 30 mourners were allowed inside to attend the service while eight other families weren't allowed any further than the gates of the cemetery.

Mr Coll concluded that the decision was "avoidable, unnecessary and simply wrong" but said said the errors were not deliberate and those involved were individuals of "integrity and dedication". It found no evidence of political influence on council chief executive Suzanne Wylie over the cremation.

Belfast City Council has apologised to the families affected.

Mr Coll began interviewing witnesses in September, some by phone or video and others in person and was initially asked to report back within six weeks.

But it was later accepted by party leaders at City Hall that it would take much longer due to the complexities involved and practical challenges caused by Covid-19.

In terms of the cost of the report, Mr Coll said he had no comment to make.