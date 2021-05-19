Bobby Storey funeral: Events company boss only ‘involved in personal capacity’ and firm had no role

HMIC report stated company used by SF involved in planning

The boss of an events company has said he was involved in the planning of the Bobby Storey funeral providing advice and assistance on a “purely personal basis," and his company Island Events, had nothing to do with its preparation or planning.

The revelation comes as a major review into the police operation of the funeral by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) stated an events planning company – used frequently by Sinn Fein – was involved and had provided assistance.

"We know that this company passed a document to the PSNI,” the report said. “The Gold [PSNI] Commander described this document as being more of a risk assessment than a plan.

"We tried to speak to the events company but got no response.”

Solicitors for John Trainor – a director of Belfast-based company Island Events – contacted the BBC Nolan radio show on Wednesday stating the company was not commissioned as part of the planning of the Bobby Storey funeral and he provided assistance as he was a friend of Mr Storey.

More than 2,000 people lined the route of the senior IRA man’s funeral on June 30 2020, with Sinn Fein MLAs, including deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill in a cortege as part of the event.

At the time, regulations only permitted up to 30 people in a cortege and at a funeral service.

The decision by the Public Prosecution Service in March not to recommend any prosecutions as a result of the funeral led to widespread unionist anger, with calls for PSNI chief constable Simon Bryne to resign over claims the force had “colluded” with the funeral organisers and Sinn Fein.

The HMIC – an independent watchdog – was tasked with investigating the PSNI’s handling of the funeral, with the a report on Monday finding no bias in how the police handled the event.

Within the report published, HMIC investigators say they were told an events planning company “representing Mr Storey’s family and Mr Kelly met the funeral Silver and Bronze Commanders in a video meeting on June 29”, the day before the funeral.

“The events company shared a plan (we refer to this document as a plan but the Gold Commander has said it is more accurately described as a risk assessment) that outlined the stewarding arrangements for the funeral,” it added.

John Trainor - Island Events

The inspector of HMIC, Matt Parr, told the Nolan Show on Tuesday that the report specifically “choose not to reveal the name of the planning company”.

While the report does not name the company involved, the BBC Stephen Nolan show reported on a letter issued to the show by solicitors representing Mr Trainor from Island Events.

“We can confirm that the events security company – Island Events – was not commissioned to provide its services in the preparation or planning of the Bobby Storey funeral,” the letter said.

“Our client – John Trainor – provided assistance and advice to the funeral organisers to ensure the safe and smooth running of the funeral.

“He also drafted a health and safety plan which was provided to the PSNI in advance of the funeral.

“Mr Trainor holds a level five diploma in events safety management and has an SIA (Security Industry Authority) license.

“His advice and assistance were provided on a personal basis as he was a friend of the deceased and his family.

“He was not remunerated for his services nor was Island Events. It is my client’s understanding that the stewards at the funeral received no financial benefit, payment in kind or reward for their services and as such were exempt from the requirement to have an SIA license as per SIA security at events guidance.”

Responding to the solicitor’s letter, DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said the overall policing of the funeral was “an embarrassment to law and order in Northern Ireland”.

“Clearly what the report from the HMIC has shone more light on...that is in terms of the way in which there was a hands-off approach to the way in which this funeral was planned and executed.

“It was done in such a way that the situation was allowed to develop whereby Sinn Fein was in control of all that was taking place in regard to this public display on the streets of Northern Ireland.”

Justice Minister Naomi Long has said she accepts the HMIC report.

In response to the Belfast Telegraph, a Department of Justice spokesperson said “these are operational matters for the PSNI.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for HMIC said: “We are not naming the events company referred to in our report because it is not relevant to our findings.”

The Belfast Telegraph has contacted the PSNI.