Bobby Storey funeral: No charges, no fines, no confidence - Byrne defiant after Foster call to quit

Chief Constable Simon Byrne yesterday defied a call from Arlene Foster to quit after prosecutors said they would not take action against Sinn Fein leaders who attended the funeral of republican Bobby Storey.

The Assembly is set to be recalled from its Easter recess tomorrow to debate a motion of censure against Sinn Fein.

The First Minister said prior engagement between PSNI officers and organisers of the senior republican’s huge funeral during a period of severe pandemic restrictions was “inexplicable”.

“That the police assisted in breaking the law is fundamental and requires further examination,” Mrs Foster said. “If any senior officer is identified as having approved of or contributed to that decision-making process, those officers’ positions are untenable.”

But Mr Byrne said while police did engage with organisers, no deals were done. “We did not turn a blind eye,” he said.