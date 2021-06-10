Bobby Storey funeral: PPS upholds decision not to prosecute 24 Sinn Fein members

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has upheld its decision not to prosecute 24 Sinn Fein members - including deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill - for their attendance at the funeral of Bobby Storey last year.

It follows a review into the original decision issued back in March which was commissioned following three formal requests to re-examine the original findings.

The March decision sparked outrage from many quarters and led to calls for PSNI Chief Constable to resign over allegations of "two-tier policing".

Last June's funeral of IRA man Bobby Storey attracted 2,000 mourners, who lined the streets of west Belfast in breach of strict Covid regulations.

These new decisions were reached after a very careful, impartial and independent consideration

A watchdog report into the PSNI's handling of the funeral found that police prioritised public security over enforcement of Covid regulations, but did not show any bias.

The PPS review was conducted by a senior lawyer for the body who was not involved in the original investigation.

PPS Senior Assistant Director Marianne O'Kane, who carried out the review, applied the test for prosecution to the evidence and found it was not possible to prove any breach of the regulations to the required standard to secure a possible conviction.

Ms O'Kane came to her decision through examining two factors: a lack of clarity and coherence within the regulations in place on the date in question, and the nature of engagement between organisers of the funeral and the PSNI in advance of the event.

“Having taken into account the advices of both the original senior counsel and a second senior counsel who was instructed to advise at review stage, I have concluded that the test for prosecution is not met on evidential grounds," she said.

"This is on the same basis as the original decisions. Both the lack of clarity and coherence within the regulations at that particular point in time, and the policing approach in the lead up to the funeral and on the day presented difficulties which the prosecution would not be able to overcome in the context of criminal proceedings.

“I should add for clarity that the basis for the decision is not that ignorance of the law is an excuse. Rather, the point is that the regulations themselves were confused and incoherent and that this posed a particular difficulty in the context of an offence where a defence of reasonable excuse is provided."

Ms O'Kane added that she understands how difficult it is for many to reconcile the scenes of large crowds at the funeral with the decision to not prosecute the 24 individuals.

“Whilst I appreciate concerns that what occurred was at least against the spirit of the law and public health guidance, the potential for prosecutions can only be assessed in light of the criminal law in force at the particular point in time," she said.

“The PPS can only commence a prosecution when there is a reasonable prospect of conviction, and that threshold was not reached in this case. I would seek to assure those who requested reviews of the decisions and the wider public that these new decisions were reached after a very careful, impartial and independent consideration of the relevant law and the available evidence.”

Stephen Herron, the Director of Public Prosecutions, said he wanted to reassure the public that he listened carefully to the debate around the funeral and was sensitive to all views raised, but his priority is to ensure all decisions are made "without fear or favour", following analysis of the evidence.

“We have clear decision-making processes and review procedures, as set out in our Code for Prosecutors. Those processes have been followed at all times throughout our consideration of the individuals reported in connection with this funeral," he added.

“Our independence and need for objectivity in decision-making does not mean that we cannot recognise the depth of public feeling and hurt. I recognise the sacrifices that have been made by many in seeking to adhere to the coronavirus regulations and public health guidance.

"Those sacrifices have been most painful for many families who faced restrictions when making funeral arrangements for a loved one. I hope people can take some comfort in having made an important contribution to curbing the spread of Covid-19.”