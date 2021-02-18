Bobby Storey funeral report finds no evidence of political influence

An independent report into Belfast City Council's handling of the cremation of IRA man Bobby Storey has found no evidence the service was handled differently due to his connections to Sinn Fein (Liam McBurney/PA)

An independent report into Belfast City Council's handling of the cremation of IRA man Bobby Storey has found no evidence the service was handled differently due to his connections to Sinn Fein, the Belfast Telegraph understands.

The report, which runs to more than 100 pages, is also believed to have found no evidence of political influence on council chief executive Suzanne Wylie over the cremation.

Conducted by barrister Peter Coll, the probe investigated how Mr Storey's relatives were treated differently to eight other families whose loved ones were cremated on the same day as the IRA man on June 30 last year.

The other families were kept at the gates of Roselawn Crematorium, while up to 30 mourners were allowed inside to attend the service for Mr Storey.

On Thursday the report was presented to the families affected and council party group leaders. The report is due to be published later this afternoon.

Speaking following the meeting, Sinn Fein council group leader Ciaran Beattie said his party were effectively exonerated by the report.

"First and foremost, I want to acknowledge the grief and suffering of all the families involved and all of those who have lost loved ones during this pandemic," he said.

"In this report, Peter Coll has made it clear that there was no political interference at Roselawn Crematorium or in the operation of council's policy at the facility and I welcome that.

"There was a lot of misinformation put into the public domain which only added to the hurt and grief of all the families involved and that has been addressed in this report.

"I understand and acknowledge that this was an extremely difficult issue for council staff and workers to deal with in the face of the unprecedented challenges presented by the pandemic and hopefully the publication of this report will address the concerns raised.

"All of the families involved, including the Storey family, were put through more grief and trauma by the controversy created around this and I hope that with the publication of this report their questions will be answered, and they can now grieve in peace."

Last summer an internal council report conducted by city solicitor John Walsh found "no political intent" in the decision-making around the service.

However, the report said the decision by the council's director of city and neighbourhood services, Nigel Grimshaw, to allow up to 30 mourners to attend the Storey cremation was made “in the context of managing potential issues if numbers arrived and demands for access were made”.

Mr Grimshaw said it was a "mistake for which he takes responsibility" and he regretted how it affected the other families. Six months ago he retired from his council role by mutual agreement.