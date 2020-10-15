Body found after Belfast Ormeau bridge search operation

Emergency services launched a search and rescue operation on the River Lagan at Ormeau Bridge.

A body has been found following the search of a man in Belfast.

Emergency services were called to the Ormeau Road bridge on Wednesday evening.

Police and NIFRS crews using high powered torches and lamps searched the banks along the river as other teams patrolled in boats.

A police helicopter using thermal imaging equipment hovered over the river.

The bridge was closed to traffic while the operation continued.

In an update on Thursday afternoon, a PSNI spokeswoman said: "Police received a report shortly after 9.20pm, for the concern for safety of a man in the River Lagan near the Ormeau Road in Belfast.

"Police and other emergency services responded. Sadly, a man's body was later recovered from the water.

"A post mortem is scheduled to take place.

"There are no further details at this time."