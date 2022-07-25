Body found by dog walker in Ballymena – police at the scene

A body was discovered in Ballymena during the early hours of Monday morning.

Police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are attending the Sentry Hill area, where it is understood a dog walker came across the body shortly after 5am.

An area of trees around the incident have been cordoned off and emergency vehicles are at the scene.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police are currently in attendance at the scene of a sudden death in the Sentry Hill area of Ballymena.

“It is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

“There are no further details.”

North Antrim MLA Patricia O’Lynn said: “My thoughts are with the family of the deceased as well as the individual who discovered the body this morning Sentry Hill.

“I would ask those who regularly walk this route to avoid the area to allow the police to complete their investigations before returning to the route.”