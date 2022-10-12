Body found during Carrickfergus missing person search

A body has been found on Tuesday following a missing person search in Carrickfergus.

The Community Rescue Service Northern District said their teams had been tasked to search for the missing person on Monday.

The search continued into the early hours of Tuesday morning before volunteers were stood down at around 3am.

Posting on social media, the service confirmed they were beginning preparations to return to the search the next day before news broke of the body being located.

A spokesperson said: “Tea-time on Monday seen our volunteers tasked again to the Carrickfergus area to search for a high risk missing person.

“Teams searched throughout the evening and into the early hours before having to stand-down for the night with volunteers were getting to their homes around 3am.

“We would like to thank Ann from Delacys Café for providing volunteers with food and hot drinks and to Castlemara Community Hub and Dobbins Inn for offering the use of their facilities for our volunteers.

“Later on Tuesday morning as preparations were being put in place to return to our search we regret to inform you that a body was located some distance outside of the search area believed to be that of the missing person.

“The management and volunteers of the Community Rescue Service extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased.”