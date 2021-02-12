Body found during search for missing Belfast man Clement Bell

Police investigating the disappearance of Belfast pensioner Andrew Robert Clement Bell have discovered a body.

Mr Bell, known locally as Clem, went missing on Thursday.

Police confirmed a body was discovered at a house in the Stranmillis area.

"A formal identification and post-mortem examination will take place in due course," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"There are no further details at this stage."

The 80-year-old was from the Stranmillis area, and was last seen in the vicinity of Malone Road.

An appeal was launched on Friday after family and friends had become concerned about his whereabouts.