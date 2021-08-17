Body found in search for Belfast woman Jamie-Lee Wilson as police conclude operation

A body has been found in the search for Belfast woman Jamie-Lee Wilson as the PSNI announced the operation to locate the missing 24-year-old has now finished.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Police are no longer searching for missing person Jamie-Lee Wilson. Thank you for your help and assistance.”

A family member thanked the public on social media who shared the news of the missing person search, before adding it “isn't good news”.

Jamie Lee Wilson was last seen in the Turf Lodge area on Tuesday, August 10 and was heading toward the Springfield Road.

Family members posted on social media that she may have been driving a black Volvo car which was found in the Dundrod area.

Searches were being carried out across Belfast and in the Dundrod area.