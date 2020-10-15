Body found: Police launch probe after sudden death of man

Investigation: Police at Balloo Industrial Park in Bangor following the discovery of a body

Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a man's body in Co Down.

The man, who was not identified by police last night, was found at Balloo Park in Bangor yesterday.

There were unconfirmed reports that the body was found after a member of the public had gone to investigate a burning smell.

Police had cordoned off an area of land just off Balloo Park during their investigations at the scene.

A spokesperson for the PSNI stated that they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man in the area.

They added: "A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of death. There are no further details at present."

Speaking last night, local Green Party councillor Stephen Dunlop passed on his thoughts and wishes to the family and friends of the deceased.

Independent councillor Ray McKimm added that the community will rally around the family of the man and offered his support.

DUP councillor Wesley Irvine explained that he had spoken to police about the incident and said it was a "tragic situation". He added: "My thoughts are certainly with the family of the person."