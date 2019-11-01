Body of a woman found on Kilkeel beach

The body of a woman has been discovered on a beach in Kilkeel.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery, which was made on Friday morning.

Local councillor Henry Reilly told the Belfast Telegraph that the woman had entered the water after parking her car at the pier in Kilkeel on Thursday evening.

Her body was discovered by people walking their dog early on Friday morning, he said.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the woman and her grieving family,” Councillor Reilly said.

“This is a dreadful thing to happen, and I want to send them my deepest condolences.”

The councillor also praised the work of the emergency services, who had the grim task of recovering and identifying the woman’s body.

It’s understood that a post-mortem examination will be carried out in order to determine exactly the cause of the woman’s death.