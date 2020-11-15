Body of Derry man Conchur Doherty recovered from River Foyle

The body of a Derry man who entered the River Foyle last week has been found.

Members of the public, among hundreds of people involved in the search since early last Wednesday, spotted the body of Conchur Doherty and alerted the PSNI, who then informed Foyle Search and Rescue.

Stephen Twells, chairman of Foyle Search and Rescue, said recovery teams were alerted to the discovery of a body of a male around 1pm. He was not in a position to identify him officially, or reveal the exact location.

But Conchur's cousin, Aoife Moore, a reporter with the Irish Examiner newspaper, confirmed that it was the young man.

Ms Moore, who was involved in the search operation, wrote on Twitter: "Foyle search and rescue found Conchúr’s body earlier today. We’ll be forever grateful to them for all they did for us. Thank you to everyone who volunteered and messaged our family."

Mr Twells said his organisation was notified after a member of the public contacted authorities.

"We were tasked to recover the body," Mr Twells said, who added that his organisation, other search groups and "hundreds of people were out during the last few days."

He added: "At least now this has brought some kind of closure to the family, and they begin the grieving process. The person has been brought back to the family and that's why we have all be searching."

Mr Twells said that the focus on the Foyle has led to an increase in incidents in recent days where "people in distress" were reported to be near the river.

"We have been quite busy and quite concerned about the number of incidents that are being reported." Mr Twells "absolutely" believes the increase is linked to the focus on the search for Conchur.

Conchur was involved with the primary school, Gaelscoil na Daroige, and other Irish language projects in the city, according to a GoFundMe page set up to support the family. It has raised more than £4,000.