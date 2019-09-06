Body of Lisburn road crash victim lay undiscovered for more than a day, say police

Christopher Casement who died in a road accident on the Old Ballynahinch Road near Lisburn earlier this week

The body of a man who died in a car crash near Lisburn this week lay undiscovered for more than a day before being found.

Christopher Casement (23), known as 'Cricky' by his friends, died when his blue Mazda car crashed on the Old Ballynahinch Road near Lisburn.

Last night his grieving partner Shannon posted on her Facebook page: "Can't believe I'm writing this. Rest easy Cricky Casement. Watch over your two boys and your entire family."

Police said the fatal crash was first reported to them at around 12.20pm on Wednesday.

The road between River Road junction and Drennan Road was closed while police investigated.

Yesterday the PSNI issued an appeal for witnesses to the crash to come forward, saying they believed the crash happened on Tuesday morning.

It's understood that when Mr Casement's car left the road it ended up in a position where it would have been difficult to see.

Sergeant Jonny MacKenzie said: "The collision was reported to police at around 12.20pm on Wednesday, September 4.

"However, following further enquiries, we believe the incident may have occurred just before 7am on Tuesday, September 3.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Old Ballynahinch Road area between 6.45am and 7am on Tuesday, September 3 and who may have seen this blue Mazda 3 car or anyone who has dash-cam footage which could assist us with our enquiries to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 734 04/09/19."

Mr Casement was the father of two young boys.

His funeral will take place tomorrow in St Colmcille's Church, Downpatrick at 11am.

Interment will be afterwards in Struell cemetery.