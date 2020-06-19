Body of Londonderry man Conor McColgan killed in Meath crash brought home

The scene of the fatal crash. Pictures by David Conachy

The young Co Londonderry man who was killed in a horrific road traffic accident in the Republic has been described as a "very polite, lovely young man".

Conor McColgan (23), died alongside partner Amy English (21) when the car he was driving was struck by a lorry around 1.10pm on Wednesday at Dunmore, near Navan in Co Meath.

Sinn Fein councillor Sean McGlinchey, who knows the family, said the village will rally to support them and that the community had been left devastated.

"It's always tragic to learn of a death on our roads, particularly of a young person starting to make his way in life," he said.

"I know the family very well and everyone in the community sends them the sincerest condolences after what has happened.

"Conor was always a very polite and lovely young man.

"In these circumstances it will be very hard for the family to grieve and my thoughts are with them all at this very sad time."

One of four brothers, Conor had been living in Navan and was pronounced dead at the scene on the N51 Slane Road.

He is survived by parents Mary and Leo and brothers Rory, Ryan and Paul.

A spokesperson for Feeny Community Association sent "sincere condolences to Leo McColgan on the untimely passing of his son Conor" and his brothers Rory, Ryan and Paul and the entire family circle.

Also killed was Mr McColgan's Navan girlfriend Amy English, the daughter of Emma English who is the former partner of ex-FAI chief executive John Delaney.

Navan mayor Francis Deane said the crash was "an awful tragedy" and offered his ­condolences to the friends and families of the victims.

He added: "The community is in a state of shock. It has hit the town very hard. It's such an awful tragedy, made even more tragic as they were two young people.

"A large number of young people will be devastated in Navan as a result of this. It was my first day as mayor of Navan Municipal District, it was just handed over to me, so it's just ... it's very tragic and sad for something like this to happen."

He said the road where the crash took place is "such a dangerous junction".

The driver of the lorry, a 31-year-old man, was uninjured.

He was arrested at the scene and taken to Navan garda station where he was later released.

Gardai have launched an investigation into the crash and are appealing for anyone with information to contact officers at Navan.

They appealed to road users travelling on the N51 between Navan and Slane at the time of the incident to come forward.