Body of man pulled from River Erne after jet ski incident

A man's body has been recovered from the River Erne (Niall Carson/PA)

A man’s body has been recovered from the River Erne in County Fermanagh following an incident involving a jet ski on Saturday.

First Minister Arlene Foster said it was "tragic news".

"My condolences to the family at this devastating time," she said.

The man’s remains were recovered close to the Cloonatrig Road at Bellanaleck.

Officers together with other emergency services were called to the scene following the report at around 3.40pm.

A post mortem examination will take place in due course.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious.