Body of missing David Grayson (69) recovered from Lough Neagh by PSNI

The body of a man who was reported missing has been recovered by police in Co Antrim.

Police said David Grayson was last seen in Antrim town in the early hours of Saturday morning.

They confirmed the 69-year-old's body was recovered from Lough Neagh, close to the Massereene Golf Course.

Mr Grayson’s son Ian paid tribute to the man on social media, thanking the emergency services for their help in locating the man’s body.

"Cant believe I am writing this, first of all i want to thank everyone for there [sic] shares and messages concerning my dad unfortunately the police found his body at the lough shore this evening. It’s a tragic accident which had occurred early hours of Saturday morning,we are absolutely devastated beyond belief,” he wrote online.

“RIP dad. Also want to thank the police and emergency services for doing their job so well and being great with us through this tough time.”

Mr Grayson was last seen having left the Top of the Town Bar in Antrim, with police now appealing for the public’s help in tracing the man’s movements over the last number of days.

PSNI Inspector Buchanan said: "As part of our investigation into the circumstances of David’s death we are keen to establish when and where he may have entered the water and to give his family those answers.

"This is obviously a deeply upsetting and distressing time for David’s family and loved ones, and I am appealing for anyone who saw or spoke to David in recent days, or who can provide information to police to please call us on 101, quoting reference 1113 1/11/21.”