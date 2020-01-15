Body of missing Derry woman Helena McElhennon recovered

The body of missing Co Londonderry woman Helena McElhennon was recovered from the River Foyle on Tuesday evening.

Mrs McElhennon, from the Draperstown area, was reported missing in late November.

The 42-year-old was last seen near the Foyle Bridge in Londonderry. Her Misubishi Outlander car was discovered nearby.

She was mother to four children aged between one and 10.

Police confirmed a body had been recovered from the River Foyle and that Mrs McElhennon's family had been notified.

In a statement on the "Bring Helena Home" Facebook page, search organisers confirmed that her body had been found.

"It is with a sad and heavy heart we tell you that late yesterday evening we found Helena during our daily search," a statement read.

"While we always held to hope we would find her alive unfortunately this was not to be.

"We understand that yesterday there were many people asking for updates of the search however we had to go through a process to confirm this and inform family members.

"Our sincere thanks go to extended family, friends, strangers and most of all the many different search teams who have helped us over the past few weeks.

"Funeral arrangements will be posted later and at this time we ask that you give us some time come to terms with what has happened."

Foyle Search and Rescue (FSR) said they were tasked by police to recover a body at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

"Our thoughts and prayers to the family involved. Appreciation to Search Team North West, Lough Neagh Search and Rescue and Community Rescue Service and all organisations," a FSR spokesperson said.

The mother-of-four's family had been left heartbroken by her disappearance.

Her sister Teresa Kidd previously told the Belfast Telegraph of the affect Helena's disappearance was having on her children.

"Helena has a one-year-old, a five-year-old, a nine-year-old and a 10-year-old. The three older children have all been told, so they're all aware of what is going on," she said.

"The kids got through Christmas okay, thankfully, and were happy with all their Santa toys. They were just very, very quiet and things were very low-key this year because of it all."