Body of Turkey tragedy victim Richard Molloy to be brought home

The body of a north Belfast man who died over the weekend in Turkey is expected to be repatriated back to Northern Ireland later this week.

Richard Molloy (33), who was known as 'Richie', died on Saturday after travelling out to the port city of Marmaris for dental work, but it still remains unclear what caused his death.

His two friends, father-of-two Declan Carson and Aaron Callaghan, a former player for St James' Swifts Football Club, were left critically ill.

They were transferred to Mula University Training and Research Hospital and then on to Aydın Adnan Menderes Medical Faculty.

Both men were reportedly in comas over the weekend but their condition has now improved and they have been taken off life-support machines. Family members of all three, including Mr Molloy's sister Lydia and Mr Callaghan's parents, Mark and Karen, flew into Milas Bodrum Airport at the weekend.

Police in Turkey are reportedly trying to trace the dentist who treated the three men.

They are believed to have collapsed in their rented holiday apartment after taking a drug they were given prior to the whitening procedure.

Turkish newspaper Sözcü reported that one of the men had asked for help from management after informing them that Mr Molloy had collapsed due to the effect of the drug.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust is assisting the Molloy family in bringing Richie's remains back home.

Colin Bell, from the charity which was set up in memory of his son who died abroad, said they hoped to bring Mr Molloy's body home later this week provided no further Covid-19 restrictions were introduced.

"I have been in contact with Mr Molloy's sister, Lydia, who was due to meet with the undertaker later today," Mr Bell added.

"She seems very strong and has travelled out there to do a job.

"The repatriation will take about four or five days as Richie's body will have to be released to the undertaker, hopefully later today or tomorrow.

"Preparations will then have to be made to fly him home and all the various papers signed too."

Mr Bell said he had been informed that both Mr Callaghan and Mr Carson are now "out of danger and conscious".

"I understand that they are off their life support machines and talking so that's a good sign," he added.