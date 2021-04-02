Body recovered from Camowen River during search for missing Omagh man

Police searching for missing man Ernest Kells in Omagh have recovered a body from the Camowen River on Friday.

Mr Kells (76) was last seen in the Donaghanie Road area of Omagh at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, with police launching a search operation for the man.

In a statement on Friday afternoon the PSNI said: "Police searching for missing person Ernest Kells have today (Friday 2 April) recovered a body from the Camowen River, close to the Cranny Road, Omagh.

"A post mortem will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death. However, at this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious.

"The family of Mr Kells have been informed."