Body recovered from River Bann in Portadown

Emergency services including police and the coastguard are currently at the scene of a sudden death in Portadown after a body was recovered from the River Bann.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed a person has died in the Bridge Street area on Saturday.

They added: “Enquiries are continuing and there are no further details at this time.”

In a tweet, DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley confirmed a body had been recovered.

"Sad news coming in today in Portadown as police have recovered a body from the river under the Bann-Bridge.

“I have continued to liaise with both police and community. My deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of those caught up in this tragedy.”

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service alongside the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are also believed to have attended the scene.