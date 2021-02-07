Body recovered in search for missing Cookstown man Jason Coles

It follows a police appeal last week to find 36-year-old Jason Coles, who was last seen in the Seskinore area of Omagh at 2.45pm on Tuesday, February 2.

On Sunday morning, Police Mid Ulster posted an update on social media.

It read: “Thank you all for your assistance with the search for Jason. Sadly we have to update you that crews and teams conducting the searches have located the body of a male."

Police said the body was recovered in the Seskinore Forest area on Saturday evening. A post mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death. There are no further details at the time.

The Community Search and Rescue team and the PSNI has been conducting their searches in the area around Seskinore Forest, including derelict buildings within the forest, ponds and a large area of dense woodland on both sides of the main Omagh to Seskinore Road.

It followed the discovery of a vehicle, believed to belong to Mr Coles, in a field on the outskirts of the village.

CCTV footage from the area is also understood to have been examined for possible sightings of Mr Coles.

Teams have been on the ground in the area since Wednesday, while appeals for anyone who may have seen Mr Coles were posted on lampposts in and around the Seskinore area.

Posting on social media, a family member said: "We are beyond devastated. Thank you to everyone who helped in any way. This is not the outcome we had hoped for. May you now RIP Jason."