Body recovered in search for missing Lisburn man Keith Carlisle

A search team for a missing Lisburn man have confirmed the recovery of a body in Six Mile Water in Antrim.

It follows a police appeal last week to find former ambulance technician driver, 40-year-old Keith Carlisle, who was last seen entering the water on the evening of August 23.

On Sunday evening, Lough Neagh Coastguard rescue team posted an update on social media.

It read: “Over the last seven days our team along with our partner agencies have been searching for a missing person in the Six Mile Water, Antrim. A body was recovered from the water this morning. Our thoughts go out to their family and friends. Rest in peace.”

In an appeal last week, Inspector Julian Buchanan said the multi-agency rescue operation was launched immediately after the last sighting.

He had called the situation "a distressing and worrying time" for his family and loved ones, and urged anyone with information to call police on 101, quoting reference number 2034 for August 23.

In May, Mr Carlisle had appeared in court accused of defrauding a Dutch company of nearly £10,000 of medical equipment. He denied the charges.